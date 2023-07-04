Celebrating two years of fitness in Sotogrande with free classes Feathers Studio in Sotogrande Port is celebrating its second anniversary with an open day on Saturday, 8 July

On Saturday, 8 July, Feathers Studio in Sotogrande Port is celebrating their second anniversary with an open day from 9am to 2pm. To mark the occasion there will be three, free, 45-minute sessions of the popular Weekend Warriors class at 9am, 10am and 11am and trainers will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be special anniversary membership offers exclusively available during the day.

The Weekend Warrior group sessions incorporate a range of strength and conditioning exercises with a focus on mental resilience and determination. They are designed for those who want to challenge themselves both physically and mentally and are a great way to start the day. As places are limited in these classes, it’s recommended to book in for your preferred time slot to avoid disappointment.

Feathers Studio was opened on the 5 th of July 2021 by Arabella Featherstone, a fitness, nutrition, health and wellbeing expert, personal trainer and coach. She is passionate about combining fitness, food and body positivity to help her clients transform into the best version of themselves. Focusing on physical and mental strength training, she inspires and motivates her clients to reach their goals and develop a love for working out and being healthy.

Ampliar Arabella Featherstone. SUR

She’s very proud to be celebrating her studio’s second anniversary and to be opening the doors to the community to try the classes and meet the team.

“We look forward to welcoming people to Feathers Studio on Saturday 8 July for our anniversary open day. We invite you to experience the vibrant atmosphere, discover our range of group sessions, and connect with our passionate trainers and fellow fitness enthusiasts. Throughout the day, you'll have the chance to participate in workouts, get a taste of our group sessions, and witness the energy and camaraderie that makes our studio so special. Our knowledgeable trainers will be on hand to guide you, answer your questions, and provide insights into our various fitness offerings. It’s going to be a great day!”

Feathers Studio is located in Sotogrande Port in Plaza Del Agua, Local 9. The open day will take place from 9am to 2pm and spaces in the classes are limited, so to guarantee a spot in your preferred class email bella@feathersfoodfit.com or send a WhatsApp to +34 689 47 90 35.

Find out more about the studio at www.feathersfoodfit.com or on social media @feathersfoodfit.