Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Almuñécar. SUR
Business owners and professionals honoured with tourism awards
Tourism

Business owners and professionals honoured with tourism awards

Almuñécar La Herradura tourist board marked World Tourism Day with its annual awards, the Premios Turismo 2023

SUR in English

Almuñécar

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 09:06

Compartir

Almuñécar La Herradura tourist board marked World Tourism Day with its annual awards, the Premios Turismo 2023.

During the evening on Wednesday, local athlete Una Stancev received a special tribute, while Dr Javier de Teresa was given the "Enamorado de Almuñécar La Herradura" prize.

The town hall also gave awards to a number of business owners and professionals in the local tourism industry.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad