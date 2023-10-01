Business owners and professionals honoured with tourism awards

SUR in English Almuñécar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Almuñécar La Herradura tourist board marked World Tourism Day with its annual awards, the Premios Turismo 2023.

During the evening on Wednesday, local athlete Una Stancev received a special tribute, while Dr Javier de Teresa was given the "Enamorado de Almuñécar La Herradura" prize.

The town hall also gave awards to a number of business owners and professionals in the local tourism industry.