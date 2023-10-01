Business owners and professionals honoured with tourism awards

Tourism
Almuñécar
Sunday, 1 October 2023, 09:06
Almuñécar La Herradura tourist board marked World Tourism Day with its annual awards, the Premios Turismo 2023.
During the evening on Wednesday, local athlete Una Stancev received a special tribute, while Dr Javier de Teresa was given the "Enamorado de Almuñécar La Herradura" prize.
The town hall also gave awards to a number of business owners and professionals in the local tourism industry.
