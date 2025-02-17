British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía

SUR in English Malaga Monday, 17 February 2025, 09:45 Compartir

A British couple who have been arrested in Iran while travelling around the world by motorbike as part of a research project to gather data embarked on their journey from their home in Andalucía in October 2024. Lindsay and Craig Foreman, 52, were travelling through the middle eastern country in January when they were detained.

The couple are travelling around the world by motorbike to interview people as part of a research project that Dr Lindsay Foreman is planning to deliver to a positive psychology conference in Brisbane, Australia in July 2025. The research project is a follow-up to the PhD she completed last year in coaching and mentoring with Oxford Brookes University.

Speaking to SUR in English in November 2024 as the couple were about to head to Turkey, Lindsay said, "I don't want to avoid the countries that are difficult. It matters to me that we find a way to get there to speak to the invisible people."

In one of her last social media posts on 3 January, Lindsay wrote, "Travel has a way of reminding you of what really matters. On this journey around the world, we’ve felt a deep sense of connection—and nowhere more so than here in Iran. Despite differences in culture, language, and traditions, we’ve seen something beautifully universal: kindness, humour, hospitality—and a shared love of good food."

According to UK media sources, the UK Foreign Office is in contact with the Iranian authorities and is providing consular assistance to the couple. The Iranian authorities have not disclosed why the couple have been arrested.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) currently advises against all travel to Iran. "British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention. Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you," its website states.