Bollullos Par del Condado: A wedding gift for a Spanish nobleman

Tony Bryant Huelva Friday, 24 May 2024, 12:32

Celebrated for its vineyards, olives and cork industry, the origins of Bollullos Par del Condado, located in Huelva province near the border with Seville, can be traced back to the Bronze Age. The exact location of the original settlement has been lost in antiquity, but several archaeological finds of great historical value have been unearthed in the area, confirming a human presence during this era.

The Romans gave the town its first written reference: the name of Bubulca is clear evidence of an occupation that is reflected in several columns found on the outskirts of the current town, which were later used in the construction of churches and religious buildings. These, along with more recent discoveries in the Peru district of the town, confirm the importance of the settlement in Roman times.

However, historians have not been able to confirm the meaning of the name of Bubulca, or how this evolved into Bollullos. What can be certified is that the town of Bollullos was given as a dowry by the family of María Alonso Coronel when she married Alonso Pérez de Guzmán (known as Guzmán the Good) in 1282. Legend assigns her a role no less heroic than her husband in the defence of Tarifa against the Muslim invasion.

The town continued under the Guzmáns' estate until it was transferred to the Condado de Niebla in 1369, when another Alonso Pérez de Guzmán (grandson of the previous one), married the niece of King Pedro I of Castile, which is when it passed to the house of Medina Sidonia.

The suffix of Par del Condado is linked to the adverb 'par' in old Spanish, which was equivalent to 'close to', in this case 'close to the county of Niebla'.

With the decline of the 'señoríos', or 'manor regimes', in the 19th century, the settlement acquired the title of 'villa' (town) and the corresponding town hall was established.

BodaWedding

BronceBronze

RegaloGift

ViñedoVineyard

CorchoCork

FronteraBorder

ArqueólogoArchaeologist

HallazgoFind

ConfirmarTo confirm

ÉpocaEra

ColumnaColumn

IglesiaChurch

SignificadoMeaning

MaridoHusband

NietoGrandson

SobrinaNiece

CondadoCounty