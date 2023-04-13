Junta's controversial bill to legalise irrigated land in Doñana passes first hurdle despite strong backlash The convincing vote result comes despite major controversy surrounding the issue, which has drawn criticism from agricultural organisations, ecologists, central government and European authorities

A member of a Doñana action group in defence of the irrigators, at the gates of Parliament.

A controversial Junta de Andalucía plan to regularise irrigated land in the Doñana area that was excluded from a Special Management Plan drawn up nearly ten years ago is one step closer to being approved.

At a recent parliamentary debate, 70 votes were in approval of the bill proposed by the PP and Vox, while 37 votes were against it.

The convincing vote result comes despite major controversy surrounding the issue, which has drawn criticism from agricultural organisations, ecologists, central government and European authorities.

The European Commission's Director General for the Environment, Florika Fink-Hooijer, even threatened to take Spain to the EU Court of Justice in a letter, if the bill was to pass.

Irrigators are backing the proposed legislation which sought to provide a solution for them after they were left out of the 2014 'Strawberry Plan', which gave a legal status to irrigation in the Doñana area and guaranteed their right of access to water for irrigation. The area has developed a strong reputation for its rich cultivation of red fruits.

Illegal wells

That plan was drawn up on the basis of aerial photographs taken ten years earlier and therefore did not provide an up-to-date picture of the reality of the area, as it considered land to be agricultural holdings, when in fact they were not.

Many of the farmers, in order to continue their work, opted to drill illegal wells which affected the aquifer which supplies Doñana.

The Andalucian government was desperate to find a solution to the situation, but it had so far proved no easy feat.

The National Park is currently in a very serious situation due to the drought, and the waterworks projects which should bring water to the area have chosen not to get involved.

It was not known how many farms could be regularised if it is proven that they were unfairly excluded from the 2014 plan. Estimates range from 600 to 1,700 hectares.