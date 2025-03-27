Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bernal and Escobedo, at the presentation of this pioneering project. SUR
Andalucía&#039;s tourism sector embraces artificial intelligence
Tourism

Andalucía's tourism sector embraces artificial intelligence

The pioneering AI project led by Microsoft with Founderz and the Junta regional government offers free online training for professionals

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 23:07

More than a thousand Andalusian tourism professionals have enrolled in just five days in the first artificial intelligence course promoted by the Junta de Andalucía which is working with Microsoft and Founderz on the project. The response, which has broken all expectations, is a sure sign that the sector is interested in embracing the opportunities offered by AI.

The number of registrations has seen a tenfold increase in the usual number for courses offered to the sector by the regional government. The project will allow for further collaborations with Microsoft, which chose Andalucía as the destination in which to run this AI pilot project.

Global director of tourism at Microsoft Corporation, Alejandro Mullor, said, "This course on artificial intelligence for tourism is a pioneer at a global level and represents an opportunity for the entire Andalusian tourism sector to strengthen its commitment to innovation and excellence."

The Junta de Andalucía's spokesperson for tourism, Arturo Bernal, said on Tuesday 25 March, "A high level of training and qualifications are essential to guarantee the future of the tourism sector. This initiative will help Andalusian workers receive free training in the fundamentals of artificial intelligence necessary to guarantee an exponential increase in the added value generated by this industry in the region".

The public sector director at Microsoft Spain, Natalia Escobedo, said that the company is "committed to the development of tourism in Andalucía and the digital training of its workers", with the aim of "democratising access to AI technologies, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to learn and benefit from this technology". Founderz co-CEO and co-founder Pau García-Milá said that AI "is transforming all sectors and tourism is no exception".

According to estimates by McKinsey Digital, tourism companies that comprehensively address the digital and analytical opportunities provided by technologies such as AI have the potential to experience an improvement in revenue of between 15 and 25 per cent. AI has become a fundamental part of the tourism industry's strategy, which is applying these solutions to optimise its processes, gain a better understanding of its customers and transform their travel experience.

25%

Percentage of companies' revenues that can be improved by AI.

"The joint work of both entities foresees the development of projects to boost digitisation, including the creation of an AI office, support for startups and the promotion of new tourism projects in the region," Microsoft and the Junta announced.

The AI course for the tourism sector can be completed by each participant according to their personal preferences and time availability and has three modules. The first covers the basic concepts of 'Responsible AI', the second will allow students to understand how to generate prompts to obtain specific responses and the third is focused on the application of AI in tourism. Professionals from the Andalusian tourism industry interested in this course can register on the website by clicking here.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergency work to Malaga reservoir after heavy rain
  2. 2 This is what Malaga's highest mountain looks like after the latest rain
  3. 3 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town serves up cheese and wine fair this weekend
  5. 5 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  6. 6 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  7. 7 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  8. 8 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  9. 9 Private investment solution for major renovation of footbridge over Costa del Sol railway line after 15-year legal dispute
  10. 10 «Getting on the town hall register ('padrón') is essential»

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Andalucía's tourism sector embraces artificial intelligence