Andalucía's tourism sector embraces artificial intelligence

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 27 March 2025, 23:07 Compartir

More than a thousand Andalusian tourism professionals have enrolled in just five days in the first artificial intelligence course promoted by the Junta de Andalucía which is working with Microsoft and Founderz on the project. The response, which has broken all expectations, is a sure sign that the sector is interested in embracing the opportunities offered by AI.

The number of registrations has seen a tenfold increase in the usual number for courses offered to the sector by the regional government. The project will allow for further collaborations with Microsoft, which chose Andalucía as the destination in which to run this AI pilot project.

Global director of tourism at Microsoft Corporation, Alejandro Mullor, said, "This course on artificial intelligence for tourism is a pioneer at a global level and represents an opportunity for the entire Andalusian tourism sector to strengthen its commitment to innovation and excellence."

The Junta de Andalucía's spokesperson for tourism, Arturo Bernal, said on Tuesday 25 March, "A high level of training and qualifications are essential to guarantee the future of the tourism sector. This initiative will help Andalusian workers receive free training in the fundamentals of artificial intelligence necessary to guarantee an exponential increase in the added value generated by this industry in the region".

The public sector director at Microsoft Spain, Natalia Escobedo, said that the company is "committed to the development of tourism in Andalucía and the digital training of its workers", with the aim of "democratising access to AI technologies, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to learn and benefit from this technology". Founderz co-CEO and co-founder Pau García-Milá said that AI "is transforming all sectors and tourism is no exception".

According to estimates by McKinsey Digital, tourism companies that comprehensively address the digital and analytical opportunities provided by technologies such as AI have the potential to experience an improvement in revenue of between 15 and 25 per cent. AI has become a fundamental part of the tourism industry's strategy, which is applying these solutions to optimise its processes, gain a better understanding of its customers and transform their travel experience.

"The joint work of both entities foresees the development of projects to boost digitisation, including the creation of an AI office, support for startups and the promotion of new tourism projects in the region," Microsoft and the Junta announced.

The AI course for the tourism sector can be completed by each participant according to their personal preferences and time availability and has three modules. The first covers the basic concepts of 'Responsible AI', the second will allow students to understand how to generate prompts to obtain specific responses and the third is focused on the application of AI in tourism. Professionals from the Andalusian tourism industry interested in this course can register on the website by clicking here.