Tourism leaders from southern Spain were doing business at the large trade show in Berlin this week. Ñito Salas
Andalusian tourism industry out in force at ITB fair in Berlin
Tourism

The key travel trade show for the German market saw many promotions and events to woo customers to southern Spain

Pilar Martínez

Berlin

Friday, 7 March 2025, 15:43

The huge, annual ITB travel fair took place this week in Berlin. It is among the biggest of its type in the world and Andalucía, the Costa del Sol and Malaga city set up large-scale displays there to strengthen connections with the German tourism market.

German tourists have one of the most attractive profiles for countries all over the world due to the amount of travelling they do and relatively high spend. Moreover, Germany is the country with the largest population in the EU (84.7 million).

Many Spanish business owners, professionals, officials and politicians travelled to the fair aiming to maintain the upward trend in German tourism, including those from Andalucía. These were among the record 5,800 national and international exhibitors taking part in the event, which was a five per cent increase on the event last year.

At this year's ITB, Andalucía once again displayed a large stand (535 square metres), with the collaboration of sixty companies and local councils to promote its offer, especially to younger tourists. The Junta de Andalucía's head of tourism, Arturo Bernal, said that "Germany is one of our strategic markets, with a tourist profile that seeks authentic, sustainable and quality experiences".

The Costa del Sol also had its own stand and 35 participating companies. Francisco Salado, head of Turismo Costa del Sol, said he wanted to continue the upward trend which was seen in 2024 by attracting the type of tourist that generates higher income.

