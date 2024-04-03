Families in Andalucía can now apply for early years childcare subsidies with 153 million euros up for grabs

Francisco Gutiérrez Malaga Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 20:04 | Updated 21:15h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Since 1 April families in Andalucía can apply for the aid provided by the regional government for the schooling of children under 3 years of age in nursery schools. The aid programme subsidises the price of pre-school socialisation and educational services and the nursery school canteen, depending on family income. At the same time, a one-month window of opportunity has been opened for anyone wishing to apply for a place in a nursery school.

The aim of the aid programme for families to promote more schooling during the early years (0 to 3 years old) is to ensure aid is available to them to select a suitable educational centre for their child's introduction to school. The centres in question can be public or private as long as they exclusively provide such pre-school services. Privately-run centres must be signed up to the scheme. The aid programme runs every year, which means the assistance must be applied for in each school year.

The deadline for submitting the application for aid will be 10 working days from the 1 April date of publication of the resolution in the official bulletin (BOJA) for families with children enrolled in the current school year, then the whole of April is open to families with children seeking to join the scheme in the next school year.

The aid consists of a percentage rebate on the price of the service offered by the educational centre running early years programmes that is calculated according to income and the number of members within the family unit. The budget earmarked for this aid programme exceeds 153 million euros.

The latest development for this coming school year is the agreement by the Junta's department of educational development to update the school meals subsidy, an increase of almost 15% from 80 to 92 euros per child per month.

Malaga province has a total of 435 pre-school facilities for children from 0 to 3 years of age. Of these, 105 are public: 13 run by the Junta, one by the University of Malaga (UMA) and 91 by municipal councils. Five out of those 105 are not affiliated with the Junta's family aid programme. There are also 330 privately-run schools, 273 of which are members of the agreement and the remaining 57 are not.