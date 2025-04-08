Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Meeting of professionals at the 'Andalucía en Andalucía' conference. SUR
Andalucía&#039;s tourism sector seeks to attract more locals to combat weakening of national visitors
Tourism

Andalucía's tourism sector seeks to attract more locals to combat weakening of national visitors

The regional ministry has launched a campaign that is currently touring Seville, Cadiz, Malaga and Granada provinces

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 13:16

The Junta's regional ministry of tourism has launched a campaign to encourage more local tourism within the Andalucía region. A series of professional conferences, workshops and sampling of local products and foods are included in the programme of this B2B campaign, which started its tour in Seville on 7 April. From there, it visits Jerez de la Frontera today (8th), Malaga on the 9th and Granada on the 10th.

The aim of the 'Andalucía en Andalucía' initiaitive is part of a wider demand to draw Spaniards to national tourism. Some 50 Andalusian companies will take part in the campaign and present their delicious, attractive and exciting proposals to tourism agencies. Organisers of the event said that the objective is to "improve the positioning of Andalucía's brand and increase the share of business in the region", by introducing professionals.

100

travel agents and 50 companies are taking part in this conference to reactivate the Andalusian market

Last year, more than 5.4 million visitors from the different provinces of the region stayed in hotel establishments in Andalucía, where they made more than 11.6 million overnight stays. "Andalusians are the main tourists within their region, followed by people from Madrid, Valencia and Catalonia".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Painful defeat sees Malaga CF plunge into relegation trouble
  2. 2 Torremolinos shines spotlight on its international community
  3. 3 Thrilling Benahavís showdown gets TrialGP World Championship season under way
  4. 4 Marbella FC snatch vital point in Fuenlabrada thriller
  5. 5 Carla Bernat conquers Augusta to make Spanish golfing history
  6. 6 Antequera CF prevail in seven-goal thriller to reignite promotion push

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Andalucía's tourism sector seeks to attract more locals to combat weakening of national visitors