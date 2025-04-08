Andalucía's tourism sector seeks to attract more locals to combat weakening of national visitors

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 13:16 Compartir

The Junta's regional ministry of tourism has launched a campaign to encourage more local tourism within the Andalucía region. A series of professional conferences, workshops and sampling of local products and foods are included in the programme of this B2B campaign, which started its tour in Seville on 7 April. From there, it visits Jerez de la Frontera today (8th), Malaga on the 9th and Granada on the 10th.

The aim of the 'Andalucía en Andalucía' initiaitive is part of a wider demand to draw Spaniards to national tourism. Some 50 Andalusian companies will take part in the campaign and present their delicious, attractive and exciting proposals to tourism agencies. Organisers of the event said that the objective is to "improve the positioning of Andalucía's brand and increase the share of business in the region", by introducing professionals.

100 travel agents and 50 companies are taking part in this conference to reactivate the Andalusian market

Last year, more than 5.4 million visitors from the different provinces of the region stayed in hotel establishments in Andalucía, where they made more than 11.6 million overnight stays. "Andalusians are the main tourists within their region, followed by people from Madrid, Valencia and Catalonia".