Andalucía announces flu plan and recommends use of face masks in health centres and nursing homes from 1 December

EP Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:42 Share

Regional minister of health Antonio Sanz announced on Friday that Andalucía will activate its "own action plan" to prepare for the flu cases expected this season. The plan was activated on 1 December. Among the main measures is the recommended use of face masks in health centres and nursing homes.

Sanz made the announcement concerning the region alongside the Ministry of Health's protocol for 2025-2026 infection control, which is to be reviewed by the public health commission.

Sanz stated that the Andalusian plan's aim is to specifically protect the most vulnerable parts of the population. According to him, the latest data recorded in Andalucía shows that positive cases had increased compared to the previous two weeks, "reaching 21.6%, although Andalucía remains below the epidemic threshold".

The regional minister said that this season's flu epidemic had started four to seven weeks earlier than in previous years due to the H3N2 virus, which has not been the dominant virus in recent seasons and could lead to a decrease in immunity.

According to Sanz's announcement, the regional ministry of health "has been working for weeks on a series of measures to strengthen the protection of Andalusians", among which he cited the improvement of virological surveillance; informing the population; expanding the indicators used to measure healthcare pressure caused by acute respiratory infections through emergency services; and increasing vaccination coverage among at-risk groups, for which all healthcare professionals, professional associations, patient organisations and senior citizen groups are being mobilised.

Recommended use of masks

From Monday, 1 December, onwards, the regional ministry recommends the use of masks by staff, patients and companions in health centres and social, care and nursing homes, both public and private, as a fundamental measure to prevent the transmission of acute respiratory infections.

In addition, the management of these centres will be asked to "assess the obligatory use of masks in their contingency plans, in accordance with the local epidemiological situation". Finally, the plan includes awareness and information campaigns, which advise the public to use masks, wash their hands, maintain good hygiene, ventilate enclosed spaces and avoid contact with all people, but especially the vulnerable members of society, when ill.