Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
EFE
Health and safety

Andalucía announces flu plan and recommends use of face masks in health centres and nursing homes from 1 December

The regional minister of health says that this season's flu epidemic is four to seven weeks early compared to previous years

EP

Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:42

Regional minister of health Antonio Sanz announced on Friday that Andalucía will activate its "own action plan" to prepare for the flu cases expected this season. The plan was activated on 1 December. Among the main measures is the recommended use of face masks in health centres and nursing homes.

Sanz made the announcement concerning the region alongside the Ministry of Health's protocol for 2025-2026 infection control, which is to be reviewed by the public health commission.

Sanz stated that the Andalusian plan's aim is to specifically protect the most vulnerable parts of the population. According to him, the latest data recorded in Andalucía shows that positive cases had increased compared to the previous two weeks, "reaching 21.6%, although Andalucía remains below the epidemic threshold".

The regional minister said that this season's flu epidemic had started four to seven weeks earlier than in previous years due to the H3N2 virus, which has not been the dominant virus in recent seasons and could lead to a decrease in immunity.

According to Sanz's announcement, the regional ministry of health "has been working for weeks on a series of measures to strengthen the protection of Andalusians", among which he cited the improvement of virological surveillance; informing the population; expanding the indicators used to measure healthcare pressure caused by acute respiratory infections through emergency services; and increasing vaccination coverage among at-risk groups, for which all healthcare professionals, professional associations, patient organisations and senior citizen groups are being mobilised.

Recommended use of masks

From Monday, 1 December, onwards, the regional ministry recommends the use of masks by staff, patients and companions in health centres and social, care and nursing homes, both public and private, as a fundamental measure to prevent the transmission of acute respiratory infections.

In addition, the management of these centres will be asked to "assess the obligatory use of masks in their contingency plans, in accordance with the local epidemiological situation". Finally, the plan includes awareness and information campaigns, which advise the public to use masks, wash their hands, maintain good hygiene, ventilate enclosed spaces and avoid contact with all people, but especially the vulnerable members of society, when ill.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK Budget closes expat state pension contribution loophole
  2. 2 Work starts on new Plaza Mayor shopping centre access road
  3. 3 Repair work starts on escalators at Malaga Airport station
  4. 4 Cooking for the community after the 2024 floods
  5. 5 An idyllic mountain enclave for art and poetry lovers
  6. 6 Eleven arrested in eastern Costa del Sol drugs raid
  7. 7 Malaga padel legend ends 31-year career in Acapulco
  8. 8 Fallen idols
  9. 9 First-time champion crowned at Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España
  10. 10 Former Spanish minister Ábalos and ex-adviser Koldo sent to prison ahead of corruption trial

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Andalucía announces flu plan and recommends use of face masks in health centres and nursing homes from 1 December

Andalucía announces flu plan and recommends use of face masks in health centres and nursing homes from 1 December