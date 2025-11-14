Andalucía's regional government allocates 88 million to agri-food industry modernisation

José Luis Piedra Seville Friday, 14 November 2025, 14:49 Share

The Junta de Andalucía's minister of agriculture Ramón Fernández-Pacheco has informed regional business owners that his department is preparing to grant 88 million euros in aid for the modernisation of the agri-food industry.

He said that the package aims to benefit small-, medium- and large-size companies, assisting them in the processing, marketing and development of agricultural and food products in Andalucía.

Ramón Fermández-Pacheco highlighted that this type of economic support is particularly essential for a region where agriculture is a key sector. There are more than 6,000 companies in the Andalusian agri-food sector and they generate 61,900 jobs and a turnover of 22.14 billion euros.

As the regional minister said, the aid will be launched this November. In the case of SMEs, it will cover up to 65% of the investment. The aid is slightly lower for large companies (50%).

Ramón Fernández-Pacheco made these announcements during the Andalusian agri-food industry commission - a new body for dialogue and collaboration between companies and the public administration, set up in June within the Andalusian confederation of business owners (CEA). According to the regional minister, this body was established "to analyse key issues such as competitiveness, internationalisation, innovation, food safety and tariffs".