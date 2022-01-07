Andalucía's coronavirus incidence rate exceeds 1,600 for the first time The four Covid-19 deaths in the region in the last 24 hours were all recorded in Malaga province

Andalucía has this Friday, 7 January, registered a total of 13,713 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, some 1,758 fewer than last the 15,471 positives last Friday, which is the record number recorded in the region.

Four Covid-19 deaths have also been added in the daily update, compared to eight the day before.

According to data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen again - after a one-day drop earlier this week - and stands at 1,601.8 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, some 26.4 more than Thursday and 388.4 more than a week ago, when the rate was 1,213.4 cases.

The 13,713 infections this Friday are registered after the 12,341 on Thursday, 7,388 on Wednesday, 10,551 on Tuesday, 38,155 on Monday (72 hours) and 15,471 last Friday.

By provinces, Seville is the one with the most positive tests with 2,673, followed by Malaga with 2,403, Cadiz with 1,883, Granada with 1,783, Jaén with 1,487, Almeria with 1,431, Cordoba with 1,372 and Huelva with 681.

The four coronavirus deaths were all recorded in Malaga province.