Andalucía’s Covid incidence rate in the over-60s rises to 606 as 49 more deaths are added There are 94 more coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in the region, compared to Friday, making a total of 871, while intensive care unit admissions have risen by eight to 54

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 17 May, registered a total of 6,992 new coronavirus infections since Friday, of which 3,167 were in people over 60, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,490,490 since the start of the pandemic.

The Junta’s Ministry of Health has also notified an increase of 94 patients hospitalised for coronavirus compared to Friday, 13 May, making a total of 871, while the number of intensive care unit admissions rose by eight to make 54 Covid patients in an ICU bed.

The number of deaths has risen compared to four days ago, going from the 42 registered on Friday to the 49 that are recorded this Tuesday, the highest figure in a month.

The current incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group reported), stands at 606.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 159.1 more than four days ago.

The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the region has reached 1,433,899 since the start of the health crisis, some 6,447 more in the last four days. Seville province leads adding 1,408, followed by Malaga with 1,040, Cadiz (997), Granada (754), Cordoba (729), Almeria (670), Jaén (562) and Huelva with 487 more.