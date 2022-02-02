Andalucía's Covid incidence rate and the number of new infections continue to drop The region has registered 5,831 new positives and 26 coronavirus deaths in the last day

The decrease in the number of infections and the coronavirus cumulative incidence rate is maintained in Andalucía this Tuesday, 2 February. In the last 24 hours, the region has recorded 5,831 new Covid-19 infections, some 1,354 fewer than Tuesday.

According to the daily data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA) the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has dropped by 64 in one day to stand at 910.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The region has also reported 26 coronavirus deaths, some 27 fewer than the day before and 38 fewer than last Wednesday.

The 5,831 infections this Wednesday (2 February) are reported after the 4,477 on Tuesday, 5,637 on Monday (48 hours), 7,185 on Saturday, 7,602 on Friday, 8,353 on Thursday and the 8,444 last Wednesday.

By province, Seville is the one with the most positives with 1,181, followed by Almeria with 894, Cordoba (839), Granada (706), Malaga (646), Cadiz (626), Jaén (560) and Huelva with 369.

With regard to the deaths, seven were registered in Seville, five in Almeria, five in Cordoba, four in Málaga, two in Cadiz and one in the province of Granada.

Meanwhile, there has been a drop of 117 coronavirus patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours, the largest drop since 7 March 7, 2021 (137), to make a total of 2,173, which is 148 fewer in the week-on-week comparison. The number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has dropped by two to stand at 248, seven more than seven days ago.