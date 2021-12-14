Andalucía offers third Covid jabs to those over 60, without a prior appointment The Junta has announced details of all the walk-in vaccination centres in the region where the 'booster' doses will be administered

The Junta de Andalucía has announced details of the walk-in vaccination centres (click for the full list) where those over 60 years of age can now get their third Covid-19 ‘booster’ jab, without a prior appointment.

The region’s Health Minister, Jesús Aguirre, said the decision was made to "speed up as much as possible" the vaccination campaign among people above this age and confirmed that they would receive an additional dose of either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Appointments for the third doses in the age group can also be booked via the usual channels including the ClicSalud+ web page, the Salud Responde app and the Salud Responde telephone service on 955 54 50 60.

Flu vaccinations record

Speaking to the press on Monday, 13 December, Aguirre also highlighted that on Sunday the historical record for flu vaccinations region was broken in the region, reaching 68 per cent of the population over 65 years compared to the previous record of 67 per cent, even though there are still several days to left to complete the campaign.

"We are almost at the end of the flu vaccination campaign in the region, but it is a source of pride to know that this year the response has been greater than ever, even better than last year," he pointed out.