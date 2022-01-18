Andalucía lowers its Covid incidence rate but adds 29 deaths in 24 hours The region has registered a rise of 209 patients hospitalised in the last day to make a total of 2,031 - the highest figure since 25 February 2021

The Junta de Andalucía has registered a total of 9,703 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, this Tuesday (18 January), while adding 29 deaths, some 18 more than the number recorded the day before and one more than the figure seven days ago.

According to the data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA), the region’s 14-day incidence rate has fallen again after rising on Monday following six days of drops and stands at 1,451.9 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, some 21.1 down on Monday.

The 9,703 positives this Tuesday are registered after the 16,498 coronavirus infections on Monday (48 hours), the 10,886 on Saturday, 14,002 on Friday, 11,177 on Thursday, 11,565 on Wednesday and the 8,510 last Tuesday.

By province, Cadiz is the one that reports the most positives with 1,909, followed by Malaga with 1,831, Almeria with 1,565, Cordoba with 1,480, Granada with 980, Seville with 749, Jaén with 631 and Huelva with 558.

Of the 29 deceased, Granada is the province with the most deaths, with a total of eleven, followed by Almeria with five, Cordoba with four, Malaga and Seville, with three each, Jaén with two and Cadiz with one.

209 more hospitalised in 24 hours

The Andalucía region has this Tuesday, 18 January, seem a rise of 209 coronavirus patients hospitalised in 24 hours to make a total of 2,031, the highest figure since 25 February 2021 when 2,087 were registered and it is an increase of 328 in the week-on-week comparison. Meanwhile the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has dropped by eight to 236, some seven more than a week ago.