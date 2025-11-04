Andalucía leads the table in Spain with 95 workplace deaths so far this year

José Luis Piedra Seville Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 11:07 Share

The most tragic image of workplace accidents in Andalucía is reflected in the dramatic number of deaths each year, a total of 95 workers so far this year, according to the latest statistics. This places the region among the national leaders in this grim ranking, accounting for 25% of all serious occupational accidents recorded in Spain.

A report on the latest data, also with some retrospective analysis, prepared by the UGT-A trade union on this matter highlights the seriousness, the tragedy of workplace accidents and the growing number of such incidents. Over the last decade in Andalucía 1,300 people have been killed in a total of 12,720 serious or very serious accidents, a fatal statistic that indicates that a worker loses their life in Andalucía every three days and every five minutes there is a workplace accident.

The UGT-A report highlights the increase in fatalities from 88 in 2014 to 132 last year, an increase of 50%, with peaks in 2021 (155 fatalities) and 2022, with 151.

The highest number of accidents occurs in the service sector, almost 50% of the total, mainly due to the fact that it is the sector with the largest number of employees in Andalucía, followed by the construction sector.

By province, Seville, Malaga and Almeria account for the highest number of occupational accidents, together recording almost half of the fatalities for the entire region.

The study by the regional UGT trade union also highlights that more than 20% of workplace accidents occur in micro-enterprises, those with less than ten employees.

UGT-A also warns that the highest accident rates occur in occupations with greater seasonality and subcontracting, such as 'elementary' jobs (unskilled) or those operating with plant and machinery or on assembly lines, among others. "Behind each accident there isn't just one victim, but many more, it is an unbearable tragedy that we cannot normalise or accept as inevitable", stated Pablo Sánchez (occupational health secretary for UGT-A).

This union has proposed the creation of a delegate - by geographic area or by sector - for occupational risk prevention, who would operate independently and externally to companies, with powers similar to those of current accident prevention delegates (a publicly-funded service), as an urgent measure to reverse the alarming upward trend in workplace accidents.

According to the union, their role would be to monitor compliance with regulations, advise and train workers and employers, channel complaints to the labour inspectorate and promote a culture of accident prevention in smaller companies, where there is currently no representation.

The deputy secretary for occupational health for the CC OO trade union in Andalucía, Aarón García, also expressed his union's concern about the rise in fatal workplace accidents, especially in the provinces of Seville, Cordoba and Huelva, and in accidents 'in itinere' (while commuting to work), with an increase in female victims. The CC OO representative warned that more than 28% of those killed are young people under the age of 34, which is why he is calling for the strengthening of a "real preventive culture, beyond what's on paper, which is reflected in collective bargaining and effective measures".