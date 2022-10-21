Andalucía heads to Singapore to attract more tourists back from Southeast Asia Prior to the pandemic, some 300,000 people from the area visited the Spanish regin

The attractions of Andalucía have been presented by the Junta to the major tour operators in Southeast Asia at a Spanish Serenade event in Singapore. The objective is to recover tourists from one of the areas with the highest concentration of potential travellers in the world, which in the years before the pandemic sent around 300,000 visitors to the region.

Andalucía is the third most-visited destination in Spain by these tourists. The recovery of these travellers is considered by hoteliers as essential for the reactivation of inland municipalities in Malaga province such as Ronda, Mijas Pueblo and Antequera.

The Junta, together with Tourism Costa del Sol and Malaga City Council have also intensified the promotion of the congress and event tourism at the world's largest event in this sector, IMEX America, which is held in Las Vegas.