Andalucía seeks to extend Covid 'passport' rule for hospitality industry, hospitals and care homes The regional authority is to ask the court to authorise the measure for at least another two weeks

The Junta de Andalucía is to ask the Andalusian High Court (Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía) to permit the extension for a further two weeks of the obligation to show a Covid-19 certificate to access hospitality and healthcare establishments.

The current regulation states that a certificate showing that the individual is fully vaccinated, has had a negative test result - PCR within 72 hours or antigen test within 48 hours - or has recovered from the virus, must be shown in order to enter hospitality establishments such as bars, restaurants and nightclubs, as well as to visit hospitals and care homes.

The decision to request an extension was made at a virtual meeting this Wednesday (26 January) of the Comité Regional de Alto Impacto en Salud Pública, better known as the Committee of Experts, which advises the regional government on Covid matters.

The meeting was presided over by the regional Health Minister, Jesús Aguirre.

Also decided at the meeting was to extend for another month the order made on 7 December that removes the restrictions on opening hours and capacity established previously for towns in Covid alert levels 1 and 2.

The decisions were reached after studying the current epidemiological situation and the pressure on the healthcare service in the region of Andalucía. "This shows a clear stabilisation of the [infection] rate and a lower clinical impact, especially in ICUs," said Aguirre.

"The good vaccination figures have also been taken into account, as in Andalucía nearly 90 per cent of the population over the age of five is fully vaccinated and the roll-out of the third dose is satisfactory," he added.