The Junta defends the seven-day coronavirus infection quarantine requirement

The Junta de Andalucía has said that even though other regions may be looking at shortening the seven-day quarantine for Covid-19 to four, it intends to wait for “scientific evidence” that it is safe.

The Junta’s Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, said, “Seven days is the optimal number to see out the evolution of the virus."

"We have been very clear and from the start, until there is scientific evidence that four days is enough, our requirement will be seven," he said on 25 January.

Asked about the position that Andalucía will take at the next Interterritorial Health Council and mooted restrictions on sports venues, Aguirre said the Junta is not keen on “coercive measures" and "more limits”.

Regarding the use of FPP2 masks, Aguirre recommended that it be worn in care homes for the elderly. “In other places such as on public transport or in schools. It is an issue that the ministry will have to decide on since the issue of mandatory masks depends on the ministry, not on us,” he said.

Aguirre also called on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to speed up the release of seven billion euros in Covid funds.

"There has been nothing in the year 2022 and I, in all the Interterritorial Council meetings, ask the Prime Minister when, how much and how the funds will be distributed," he added.