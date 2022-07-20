Andalucía Big Festival looks to move venue to Cortijo de Torres Promoter Mad Cool has started preparations to move the biggest music festival in Malaga city to a new site after unfavourable reports on the suitability of the first choice, Sacaba Beach

With just a month and a half to go before the biggest music festival in the capital, the Andalucía Big Festival is looking for a new location in Malaga. The original choice of Sacaba Beach has now been ruled out and the organisers have started to process the municipal permits this week to move the event to the fairground at Cortijo de Torres.

The festival aims to bring together a hundred thousand people in September (30,000 a day) to see bands such as Muse, Jamiroquai and Rage Against the Machine.

Technicians from Malaga City Council and representatives of Andalucía Big Festival have met to finalise the administrative steps to be taken, according to a press release from the council. "The organisers of the event have begun the procedures to stage the concerts scheduled for 8 to 10 September and have undertaken to provide, in due time and form, the necessary documentation to obtain municipal authorisation," the statement said.

Mad Cool, the festival's promoter, was forced to pull out of the city´s Sacaba Beach venue after unfavourable technical reports highlighted concerns about the environment, mobility and winds.

The new venue, on the Cortijo de Torres esplanade where the circus tents are erected and the street market is set up, will not affect the capacity of the festival, according to Farruco Castroman, co-organiser of Mad Cool.

Castroman said that part of the uniqueness of the event is lost with this change but he said it was essential that safety and other concerns raised were given priority.