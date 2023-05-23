Andalucía aims to become green hydrogen production hub with development of 15 new projects One of the most ambitious is being promoted by Cepsa at its energy parks in the Campo de Gibraltar (Cadiz) with the start-up of two plants

Cepsa facilities in San Roque, where one of the green hydrogen projects will be developed.

Andalucía is hoping to lead the way in green hydrogen production with 15 projects that will cost more than 16-million-euros and generate more than 10,000 jobs.

Companies are catching on to green hydrogen as the leading source of energy in the future and are in talks with the regional government about projects to boost production of the new clean energy source which involves taking renewable power and high purity water and converting it to hydrogen and oxygen gas via electrolysis.

Andalucian Hydrogen Cluster manager Rafael Mencías told SUR: "the objective is to advance in the decarbonisation of our production system and contribute to meeting the commitments set by the EU and the Spanish Government for the 2050 agenda in the fight against climate change".

One of the most ambitious projects is being promoted by Cepsa at its energy parks in Campo de Gibraltar (Cadiz), with the start-up of two plants that will have a capacity of 2GW and a production of up to 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen. It is expected to help reduce six million tonnes of CO2.

Other notable projects include H2 Green La Isla, with a photovoltaic plant and a hydrolysis plant for production in the Sevillian town of Dos Hermanas. Solaner Dos will promote its project in the Port of Seville and Gedisol Energía will locate its green hydrogen production in Alcalá La Real (Jaén).

The Coagener project will be located in Los Barrios and SolWinHy will start up a green methanol production plant in the Cadiz municipality of Arcos de la Frontera, while Caldererías Indálicas has chosen Carboneras, in Almeria, to promote its initiative.

The Andalucian Green Hydrogen Alliance has been set up to establish a strategy and roadmap for the development of the projects. The Junta regional government and a broad mix of economic and social players are represented in the alliance, such as the trade unions UGT and CCOO of Andalucía and the Andalucian Confederation of Employers, together with the companies in the sector, add up to more than 150 participants.

The alliance has started its planning and is already drawing up the first actions to promote the development of the projects.