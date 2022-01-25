Andalucía adds 39 Covid deaths in a day, the highest number of the sixth wave There has been an increase of 273 coronavirus patients hospitalised making a total of 2,330 across the region, some 299 more compared to last week

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 25 January, registered an increase of 6,370 coronavirus infections, some 3,433 fewer than the same day last week, while adding 39 deaths, 14 more than the day before, 10 more than a week ago and the highest number of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

The 14-day incidence rate has dropped by 71 to 1,316 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, down 135 compared to a week ago, according to data offered in Seville by the Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre.

Speaking to journalists, while presenting the shipment of FFP2 masks that the regional government will make available to nursing homes, Aguirre highlighted that the seven-day rate incidence rate in Andalucía is already below a thousand, which he considers, in “from one week to ten days”, could translate into a drop in hospital pressure.

The 6,370 new infections is the lowest figure in the last week after the 8,937 Covid infections on Monday (corresponding to 48 hours), the 12,928 on Saturday, 7,625 on Friday, 17,548 on Thursday (the highest number of the pandemic), the 7,416 of Wednesday and the 9,703 last Tuesday.

273 more coronavirus patients hospitalised

Andalucía has, this Tuesday, registered an increase of 273 coronavirus patients in hospital making a total of 2,330, the highest daily increase during the sixth wave of the pandemic and an increase of 299 in the week-on-week comparison. The number of patients in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) rose by 17 to 253, some 17 more than a week ago.

Jesús Aguirre, explained that this rise in the number of hospitalised patients after three days of decline occurs as a result of accounting for the admissions recorded during the weekend and, in any case, it represents "40 per cent of the maximum peak" of healthcare pressure on similar dates in 2021.

Aguirre also stressed that Andalucía continues to be region with the second lowest ICU occupancy by Covid patients in Spain, "with ten points below the national average”, so the Andalusian health system has the “capacity to absorb possible increases that we hope will not occur”.