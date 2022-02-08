Andalucía adds 68 coronavirus deaths in a day, the highest number since 3 March 2021 There has been an increase of 52 Covid-19 patients admitted to the region's hospitals in the last 24 hours, making a total of 1,805

The Andalusian region has this Tuesday, 8 February, registered a total of 2,457 Covid-19 positive infections in 24 hours, some 1,937 fewer than those recorded the day before, while notifying 68 deaths, the highest number of the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and the highest since the 3 March, 2021, when 69 deaths were recorded.

According to the daily data from the Junta’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA), the 14-day cumulative incidence rate stands at 662.8 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a fall of 61.1 compared to Monday.

The 2,457 infections this Tuesday are registered after the 4,394 on Monday (48 hours), 4,818 on Saturday, 5,136 on Friday, 5,472 on Thursday, 5,831 on Wednesday and the 4,477 last Tuesday.

By province, Almeria is the one with the most infections with 480, followed by Cordoba with 407, Malaga (367), Jaén (238), Seville (323), Cadiz (221), Granada (213) and Huelva with 208.

With regard to the 68 deaths, 12 have been recorded in Jaén, 11 in Granada, 11 in Malaga, 10 in Almeria, 10 in Seville, five in Cadiz, five in Cordoba and four in Huelva.

There has been an increase of 52 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, after five days of drops, making a total of 1,805, some 485 fewer than a week ago. In the case of ICU admissions, they have increased by three to 216, which represents a decrease of 34 in the week-on-week comparison.