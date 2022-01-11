Andalucía adds 28 coronavirus deaths, the highest figure in four months Another 8,510 Covid-19 infections have been reported in the region, but the incidence rate has dropped to 1,610

The Andalusian region has this Tuesday, 11 January 11, registered a total of 8,510 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the highest daily number since 28 December (8,747), while adding 28 deaths, the highest figure since the 29 on 3 September 2021.

According to the data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the 14-day incidence rate in the region has dropped and stands at 1,609.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 37.3 fewer than on Monday.

The 8,510 new infections this Tuesday are registered after the 11,588 on Monday (48 hours), 13,231 on Saturday, 13,713 on Friday, 12,341 on Thursday, 7,388 on Wednesday and 10,551 last Tuesday.

By provinces, Malaga is the one with the most new positives with 1,817, followed by Almeria with 1,436, Seville with 1,181, Granada with 1,051, Cadiz with 951, Cordoba with 870, Jaén with 769 and Huelva with 435.

Of the 28 deaths, seven were reported in Malaga, six in Seville, five in Jaén, four in Almería and two, each, in Cordoba, Granada and Huelva. Cadiz is the only province that has not registered any deaths.