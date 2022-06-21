Almuñécar’s Aquatropic water park is ready to make a splash this summer There will be discounts of up to 25 per cent for families and special rates for groups, schools and summer camps

Almuñécar’s Aquatropic water park, which is located on the town’s beach front, opened last Thursday (16 June) Opening the visitor’s attraction on the Costa Tropical in Granada province, manager Vicente Barbero announced that families would be entitled to a discount of up to 25 per cent. There will also be special discounts for groups, schools and summer camps.

The park has an indoor area for the younger children, equipped with trampolines, mats and an area for birthday parties as well as children’s entertainment.

The park is open from 11am to 7pm every day. Among the 60 staff employed at the park there will be 24 lifeguards on duty.