Almuñécar town hall opens up Covid certificate collection points The service is to help and support people who do not have the document or the devices to download it

Almuñécar town hall has opened up a number of points to enable residents to obtain the Covid Certificate. “This is a help and support service for those who do not have a digital Ccertificate or devices to download this type of certificate,” said Councillor Rafael Caballero.

"At the town hall we want to make it easier for our neighbours to carry out this necessary procedure to access certain establishments over the next few weeks by providing our neighbours with the necessary means to do so.

In this regard, those people who do not have this certificate or devices to download it can go to Almuñécar town hall from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm, carrying their ID card, health card and mobile phone," said Caballero.

La Herradura Civic Centre and the Guadalinfo centre in the Centro Sociocultural Los Marinos will also be providing the service, with the same opening hours: Monday to Friday and from 9 to 2pm. The same documents must be presented, along with a mobile phone.