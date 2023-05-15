Almost 350,000 people in Andalucía able to vote for first time in municipal elections

Europa Press Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

A total of 349,408 Andalusians will be able to exercise their right to vote for the first time in municipal elections on Sunday, 28 May. It represents 5.46% of the people residing in the region able to vote, according to official data from the Electoral Census Office.

By provinces, Seville leads the number of new voters compared to the municipal elections of May 2019, with 84,969, followed by Malaga, with 65,068, and Cadiz, with 55,098. Granada follows with 37,634; Cordoba, with 32,484; Almeria, with 26,764; Jaén, with 26,266; and Huelva, with 21,125.

In total, 6,396,398 Spaniards and 65,668 foreign voters residing in Andalucía will be able to exercise their right to vote on Sunday, 28 May, in the twelfth municipal elections of the current Spanish democracy.