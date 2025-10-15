Aemet warns of 'occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms' this week in south of Spain

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 09:22 Share

The middle of October will be marked by the arrival of possible rain in southern Spain's Andalucía region. At the moment, however, everything points to "occasional" rain that could be accompanied by thunderstorms. The greatest probability, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecast, will be recorded on Thursday until 6pm in inland areas of the region (especially in the provinces of Granada, Almeria and Huelva).

"This week will be marked by the last rain from the 'Dana' Alice', especially in the Mediterranean area. In the final stretch, it will reach the west of the country due to the influence of an Atlantic storm," warns the Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo.

The experts agree that a foreseeable circulation of fronts and storms could reach the regions that have not been touched by the Mediterranean storm of the last few days. "For much of the week we will continue to have cold air over the Spanish mainland. In addition, the winds will continue to be maritime in the east of the Spanish mainland, so, although they will lose intensity, they will continue to bring humidity. Therefore, this Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday, rain will fall and thunderstorms will again form in the eastern regions of the country and the Balearic Islands," the eltiempo.es weather portal reports.

Zoom Chance of rain in Andalucía this Thursday until 6pm. Fuente: Aemet

Looking ahead to Thursday - the day when this instability could be most pronounced in Andalucía - the Aemet forecast for the region is "cloudy or very cloudy skies, without ruling out occasional showers more likely on the Mediterranean coast during the first half of the day and in the eastern mountain ranges in the afternoon, when they could be accompanied by thunderstorms". Meanwhile, minimum temperatures will remain unchanged or rise and light to moderate easterly winds will blow on the Mediterranean coast and Cadiz, with strong intervals in the Strait of Gibraltar.

In Malaga province, the greatest chance of rain will be in the Guadalhorce valley (with percentages of between 80 and 90% in Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Álora, Coín, Cártama and Pizarra) and in the area around the capital of the Costa del Sol between 00.00am and 12 noon. Aemet puts the probability of having to open our umbrellas on Thursday at 75%.