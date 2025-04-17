Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet activates yellow warnings for strong winds and high waves in southern Spain: these are the affected areas
Weather

Saturday's forecast includes maximum gusts of up to 70 km/h and coastal phenomena with waves of up to three metres.

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 19:30

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has once again activated yellow warnings for strong winds and coastal phenomena for the coming weekend in the south of the country. According to the Aemet website, the forecast indicates westerly winds, with maximum gusts of up to 70 km/h, as well as waves of three metres.

The alerts, scheduled for Saturday 19 April, affect the Andalusian provinces of Granada and Almería. For the latter, the yellow warning for wind will be activated in Poniente and Almeria city areas as well as in the Levante Almeriense from 12 noon until 6pm in the evening. For its part, the warning for coastal phenomena will be extended in the province of Almeria from 8am until 11.59pm. Meanwhile, in the province of Granada, the warning for coastal phenomena will be extended from 8am until 11.59 pm, when a westerly wind of 50 to 60 km/h is expected, with waves of 2 to 3 metres.

On the other hand, Aemet forecasts a notable rise in maximum temperatures in the eastern inland areas of the region on Saturday. It also notes "cloudy skies with low clouds, with probable scattered light rainfall on the Atlantic slope and in the eastern mountain ranges; tending to slightly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds in the afternoon". There will also be morning mist, with probable fog in the mountains.

New Atlantic front

At the national level, the passage of an Atlantic front over the north of the Spanish mainland will maintain the situation of instability in the country and the Balearic Islands. According to the forecast, rain and showers are expected on Saturday 19 in the country, more intense and locally heavy in Galicia and the northwest, where they may also be accompanied by storms. "Rainfall will be less likely on the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearic Islands. It will be in the form of snow in the mountains of the northern half and in the south-eastern mountain ranges; the snow level will be between 1,100 and 1,400 m. In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies with light rainfall in the mountainous islands".

Temperatures will fall throughout the country, except on the Mediterranean coasts and the Balearic Islands, where no significant changes are expected. The maximum temperatures will fall significantly in large areas of the interior of the country. Weak frosts will affect mountains in the northern half of the Spanish mainland".

"A light to moderate westerly wind will blow, more intense on the coasts of the Cantabrian Sea, Galicia and Alborán, where strong gusts are expected. Very strong gusts are expected in the mountains of the far north, in the south-eastern mountain ranges and on the Galician coast. The Mediterranean and the eastern third will be dominated by a southwesterly wind. In the Canary Islands the moderate trade wind will continue with possible strong gusts in exposed areas", the weather forecast concludes.

