Aemet activates rain warning in Andalucía and warns it 'may be locally heavy and accompanied by hail'

There is a new change to the weather in Spain's Andalucía region and a warning has been issued. As Samuel Biener, climatology researcher and editor of the Meteored portal, has explained, the anticyclonic blockade in the British Isles has already consolidated and will allow stormy showers to increase over the rest of the week in a large part of Spain. "This configuration will favour a retrograde trough to slide over the southern flank of the high pressure, affecting our country," he said. And the Andalucía region will also be affected by this scenario of instability.

At the moment, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for this Thursday for heavy rain and storms in Almeria province. The warning will be in force between 12 noon and 9pm in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez. In this area, the forecast suggests accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour and storms "which may be accompanied by hail".

For today, the Aemet forecast points to "very cloudy or overcast skies with occasional showers, more likely and intense in the area of the Strait and in the mountains, which may be locally heavy and accompanied by storms and hail in the eastern inland areas in the afternoon". Temperatures, meanwhile, will fall, except for the highs, which will remain unchanged on the coast. The highest maximum is expected in Malaga, with 24Cs, followed by 23 degrees in Almeria. Winds will blow light to moderate westerly with moderate westerlies on the Mediterranean coast during the central hours of the day.

Zoom Rain forecast for Andalucía at 1pm today (Thursday). Aemet

"From the morning, showers will gain ground in several regions of Spain, although the most complicated situation is expected in the central hours and in the afternoon," Meteored reports. "According to our reference model, storms will be heavy in the Valencia region, inland Murcia, Aragon (Teruel and Huesca), Castile-La Mancha, inland areas of Catalonia, eastern mountain ranges of Andalucía, Madrid, southern Castile and Leon and Galicia. In many areas of the Mediterranean slope, they will remain active until the night", Samuel Biener explained.

The European Severe Storms Laboratory warns of a high probability of large hail (more than 2 cm) in areas of Spain Valencia region and the Murcia region, without ruling it out in parts of Castilla y León, the mountain ranges of eastern Andalucía and the extreme east of Castilla-La Mancha.