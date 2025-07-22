Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

A 33-year-old man dies after receiving 'electric shock' on fairground attraction in south of Spain

The incident happened last night in the town of Ochavillo del Río, according to 112 Andalucía emergency service sources

Europa Press

Cordoba

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 10:59

A man has died after apparently suffering an electric shock at the Ochavillo del Río fairgrounds, in the municipality of Fuente Palmera in Andalucía's ... Cordoba province, according to 112 control room sources

