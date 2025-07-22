A 33-year-old man dies after receiving 'electric shock' on fairground attraction in south of Spain
The incident happened last night in the town of Ochavillo del Río, according to 112 Andalucía emergency service sources
Europa Press
Cordoba
Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 10:59
A man has died after apparently suffering an electric shock at the Ochavillo del Río fairgrounds, in the municipality of Fuente Palmera in Andalucía's ... Cordoba province, according to 112 control room sources
The emergency number operators received a call just minutes before 9pm on Monday evening to alert them of a man who had received an electric shock in the town of Ochavillo del Río. The ambulance service, Guardia Civil, the Local Police force in Fuente Palmera and health and safety were all alerted.
Health services confirmed that the 33-year-old man died on the spot. The full circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.
Límite de sesiones alcanzadas
El acceso al contenido Premium está abierto por cortesía del establecimiento donde te encuentras, pero ahora mismo hay demasiados usuarios conectados a las vez.
Por favor, inténtalo pasados unos minutos.
Sesión cerrada
Al iniciar sesión desde un dispositivo distinto, por seguridad, se cerró la última sesión en este.
Para continuar disfrutando de su suscripción digital, inicie sesión en este dispositivo.
¿Tienes una suscripción? Inicia sesión
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.