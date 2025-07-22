A 33-year-old man dies after receiving 'electric shock' on fairground attraction in south of Spain

A man has died after apparently suffering an electric shock at the Ochavillo del Río fairgrounds, in the municipality of Fuente Palmera in Andalucía's ... Cordoba province, according to 112 control room sources

The emergency number operators received a call just minutes before 9pm on Monday evening to alert them of a man who had received an electric shock in the town of Ochavillo del Río. The ambulance service, Guardia Civil, the Local Police force in Fuente Palmera and health and safety were all alerted.

Health services confirmed that the 33-year-old man died on the spot. The full circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.