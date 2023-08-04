World’s top Coldplay tribute band bring their impressive show to Malaga Since their formation in 2004, Coldplace have performed more than 1,200 shows in over 20 countries

Coldplace, a four-piece British group hailed as the world’s leading Coldplay tribute band, will bring their impressive show to the Autocine Málaga Cesur FP on Sunday 6 August.

The concert, which starts at 10pm, is part of the Sabatic Fest, a festival that will bring together music, gastronomy and art until 24 September.

Formed in 2004, Coldplace offer an impressive live show that celebrates the music of one of the most successful bands of all time.

The lineup consists of singer Shane Crofts, guitarist Dean Stewart, bassist Asa Crofts and drummer Wayne Birch.

Since their formation, the band have performed more than 1,200 concerts in more than 20 different countries, delighting audiences of up to 30,000 people.

The band, who have received rave reviews from the media for their “unsurpassed quality and experience”, have also performed at festivals with celebrated artistes such as Bob Geldof, KT Tunstall, Ringo Starr and Roxette, among others; as well as being featured on both BBC Radio 1 and 2.

The tribute show also has the approval of Coldplay, especially the band’s manager, Phil Harvey, who thanked the band “for flying the flag of Coldplay”.

The show will present Coldplay’s greatest hits of the past 20 years, including Yellow, Paradise, Clocks and A Sky full of Stars, as well as music from their last album, Music of the Spheres, released in 2021.

The show faithfully recreates the magic and spectacle of Coldplay’s record-breaking live tours, and includes laser shows and synchronised lighting, and even the Xyloband LED wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay concerts. The Xylobands are fitted with red, yellow and blue LEDs, which are synched to a radio transmitter, allowing them to be manipulated in time with the music, creating vast rivers of coloured light.

Although the tickets, which are available from www.sabaticfest.es, are free, a fee of one euro will be charged when making reservations in order to cover management expenses.

Sabatic Fest offers a series of musical events in a 16,000-square-metre space, which offers the stage area for the concerts, and an area with different food trucks offering cuisine from around the world. Once the concert is finished, the audience can enjoy dance music supplied by local DJs until 6am.

On Thursday 10 August, the festival will present a tribute to Tina Turner performed by Justine Riddoch, whose show has triumphed all over Europe.