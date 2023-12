Where to see living nativity scenes across Malaga province

The living nativity in Almayate in the Axarquía.

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Friday, 8 December 2023, 06:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Living nativity scenes are an important part of the festive celebrations in Malaga province.

In Canillas de Albaida a living nativity is taking place on Saturday 9 at 4.30pm; in Álora on 9th and 10th at La Cancular exhibition space, starting at 12pm and in Malaga city the Casa Diocesana in Pasaje de los Almendrales on Saturday 16 at 10.30am.

Also on the 16th there is a living nativity in Torremolinos from 11am in El Molino de Inca; in Nerja on 17th at 4pm on Plaza Andalucía and in Almayate on Friday 28 December at 7pm and Saturday 30 at 6pm at Juan Paniagua school.