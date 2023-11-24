Weekend rockabilly festival showcases prestigious British and Spanish bands

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

This year's Blues at Moonlight Festival, the popular international rockabilly and American roots music gathering now in its 15th year, is now under way at its new venue in the Flatotel International complex in Benalmádena Costa.

Previously staged at the Sunset Beach Club, the festival has become one of the most prestigious events of its kind in Spain, with a lineup of established rock and roll artists from the UK and Spain.

Organised by Active Sound Productions and Benalmádena town hall, the four-day festival, which was launched on Thursday and continues until Sunday 26 November, will showcase some of the most celebrated roots music artists on the scene, making it a must for lovers of blues, rockabilly, honky-tonk and country music.

This year's lineup includes Madrid-based singer and guitarist Jonás Molina, a musician who developed a taste for the blues as a child and has since performed with several established bands on the Madrid blues scene. Molina's repertoire includes his own compositions and covers of 1950s-style blues mixed with West Coast blues, swing and boogie-woogie. In addition to his solo projects, he has collaborated with numerous renowned performers on the European circuit, including Big Dez, Marco Cinelli and Little G Weevil, among others.

Another celebrated Spanish band to perform is the Uncle Charlie Combo, a group that has received much acclaim on the retro scene in the USA. As well as performing all over Spain, the band have toured in countries such as France, Holland, Belgium, Portugal and Mexico, where their personal style of rockabilly has earned them a cult following.

Some of the UK's top blues, jump and swing ensembles are also at the event. These include The Groove Diggers, a primitive and authentic rockabilly band driven by "raw energy"; and Lady Lucky Lexy and the Riverside Boys, a boogie and rockabilly band fronted by singer and percussionist Lexy, who has undertaken 12 world tours, achieving mainstream success after performing at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend. Several DJs will keep the music thumping between shows.

Tickets cost between 20 and 40 euros, while a weekend pass costs 100 euros.

www.bluesatmoonlight.com