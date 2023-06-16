A weekend of blues in Marbella The three-day gathering brings together some of today's top blues performers from the UK, America and France

Fans of the blues will enjoy the Listen to the Blues festival at the Marbella Arena this weekend. The three-day gathering brings together some of today's top blues performers from the UK, America and France.

The festival begins this Friday, 16 June, with Ben Poole, a singer and guitarist hailed as "the most exciting young blues player" to come out of the UK in recent years, and someone whose talents had been noticed by both Jeff Beck and Gary Moore.

Saturday's instalment brings another talented bluesman, the young American artist, Erick Steckel, who has toured the world with renowned musicians like Ray Charles, John Mayall and Johnny Winters.

He will be joined by French rockers Red Beans and Pepper Sauce, a band Rolling Stone magazine called an "epic blues-rock outfit".

The festival will finish on Sunday with a concert by Philip Sayce, a Canadian-based musician who has worked with numerous legendary artistes and who has appeared at renowned events like the Montreal Jazz Festival and the Ottawa Bluesfest.

Tickets for the concerts, which begin at 9pm, start from 39 euros and are available from www.marbellaarena.com