A walk around Cómpeta's galleries and art space After a successful event in May, a second one is planned for Wednesday 21 June and is organised by Luz de la Vida gallery owner, Lieuwke Loth

Visitors and artists at the Cómpeta Art Walk in May.

The second monthly Cómpeta Art Walk is taking place on Wednesday 21 June, following the success of the first event which took place in May. Nine artists participated in the May event, representing five different nationalities and exhibiting a range of mediums including paintings, textiles, ceramics and sculpture.

Organiser Lieuwke Loth, who runs the Luz de la Vida gallery in the village, explained that the walk provides a "tour along permanent venues like studios, shops and art galleries. Visitors can walk a nice route via various beautiful streets and squares and visit the actual venues".

She went on to say, "The artists and craftspeople are present and can give explanation and information about their work. Let yourself be carried away by the beauty of Cómpeta, the positive and inspiring energy and be open to new encounters."

There are eleven artists participating in June and they include Rossana Ragusa from Sicily who is a relative newcomer to Cómpeta and is exhibiting her paintings and painted pebbles.

British artist Jo Dennison's textiles will be on display as will local craftsperson, Luis López Quirós, who, among other items, makes handbags that will be for sale.

Conne and Hubertine from the Netherlands are exhibiting collages (using natural materials) and Fernando Román is a painter and sculptor from Mexico.

Luz de la Vida is open, exhibiting Lieuwke's sculptures, among other works.

Venues are open from 10.30am to 2.30pm and then from 3.30 to 6pm. Leaflets with maps showing the venues are available at the tourist information centre or at the participating venues themselves.

There will be no Art Walk in July or August. The larger annual Art Walk will be taking place from 15 to 17 September and the monthly one-day events are due to start again on 18 October.