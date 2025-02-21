Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Anneleen Lenaerts. SUR
&#039;Virtuoso&#039; Belgian harpist offers recital on the Rock
What to do

'Virtuoso' Belgian harpist offers recital on the Rock

Harpist of the Vienna State Opera, Anneleen Lenaerts will perform at The Convent Ballroom 25 February

Tony Bryant

Gibraltar

Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:48

The celebrated Belgian harpist, Anneleen Lenaerts, principal harpist of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and a member of the Vienna State Opera, will perform at The Convent Ballroom in Gibraltar on Tuesday 25 February. Described by The New York Times "a real virtuoso of her instrument", Lenaerts will offer a programme of music by Mozart, Wagner and Korngold, among others

Organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society the show will demonstrate why this talented young musician is considered one of the leading soloists of her instrument.

As a soloist, she has performed with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Mozarteum Orchestra and the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra, at venues such as the Wigmore Hall in London, Carnegie Hall in New York and the Salle Gaveau in Paris.

Tickets for the recital, which starts at 8pm, cost 22 pounds (a limited number of senior citizen and student tickets are available at ten pounds) and are available from the John Mackintosh Hall in Main Street, or from www.philharmonic.gi

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  2. 2 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  3. 3 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  4. 4 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  7. 7 Andalusian regional government to meet Costa Tropical farmers to tackle avocado pest
  8. 8 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
  9. 9 Top designers head to Malaga for flamenco fashion show
  10. 10 More than 200 runners sign up in first 48 hours for Estepona's coastal half marathon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 'Virtuoso' Belgian harpist offers recital on the Rock