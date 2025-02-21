'Virtuoso' Belgian harpist offers recital on the Rock

Sections
Friday, 21 February 2025
The celebrated Belgian harpist, Anneleen Lenaerts, principal harpist of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and a member of the Vienna State Opera, will perform at The Convent Ballroom in Gibraltar on Tuesday 25 February. Described by The New York Times "a real virtuoso of her instrument", Lenaerts will offer a programme of music by Mozart, Wagner and Korngold, among others
Organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society the show will demonstrate why this talented young musician is considered one of the leading soloists of her instrument.
As a soloist, she has performed with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Mozarteum Orchestra and the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra, at venues such as the Wigmore Hall in London, Carnegie Hall in New York and the Salle Gaveau in Paris.
Tickets for the recital, which starts at 8pm, cost 22 pounds (a limited number of senior citizen and student tickets are available at ten pounds) and are available from the John Mackintosh Hall in Main Street, or from www.philharmonic.gi
