Undercover Music Festival will bring the world's best tributes to Marbella and Málaga Coldplace, Absolute Bowie, QE2-Queen, Nirvana UK, Not The Rolling Stones, Young Elton John, Boot Led Zepelin, Guns'2 Roses, Oasish and Fore Fighters will perform their hits on the 24th, 25th and 26th of June

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 13:26

Undercover Music Festival, with the best tribute bands of international superstars, will come to Marbella and Malaga on the 24th, 25th and 26th of June. A unique musical experience that will make two venues on the Costa del Sol, the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banús and the Paris 15 in Málaga, vibrate with unforgettable hits. A total of 10 tribute bands, made up of the best international artists and musicians, will perform the greatest classic rock hits of all time with absolute authenticity.

The beauty of 'Stairway to Heaven' (Led Zeppelin) by Boot Led Zeppelin, 'Wonderwall' (Oasis) Oasish, Fore Fighters, 'Viva La Vida' (Coldplay) Coldplace, or the energetic 'We Will Rock You' (Queen) performed by QE2-Queen, will play at Marbella Arena on Friday 24th June capturing the authentic sound and spirit of the best rock bands in the world.

‘Come as you are' and 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', the most famous songs of one of the bands that best represented the 90's, Nirvana, will be some of the songs that will mark the second day of the best rock festival with the excellent English tribute band, Nirvana UK, among others. The concert will be on Saturday 25th June at the Sala Paris 15 in Malaga.

The festival will return again to Marbella Arena on Sunday 26th June to bring together Absolute Bowie, Young Elton John, an surprising Axl Rose leading Guns'2 Roses and with Not The Rolling Stones, led by the best Mick Jagger lookalike you will ever see, in a memorable concert full of hits from the best tribute artists.

Undercover Music Festival is organised by Imposter Muse, a company specialising in music festivals, documentary filmmaking, music production and charity events. Its president is Polish musician and entrepreneur Lukasz Drozdziel whose motto is 'Combining Passion with Compassion' because of its strong charitable nature. All his projects generate charitable donations, such as the one recently held for the victims of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. In the same vein, part of Undercover's proceeds will go to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

According to Drozdziel, 'It's ten incredible concerts rolled into one. I want the public to get ready to enjoy the biggest tribute band festival in Spain, a unique live experience that will bring together the world's most acclaimed bands in this genre. We have a line-up of world-renowned artists that will take the audience on a journey back in time'. The music impresario, who currently resides in England but will soon be moving to our country, highlights that 'you are going to have the opportunity to meet a young Elton John, and experience concerts by Kurt Cobain and David Bowie that seem real as well as the best tribute to Nirvana in the world, Nirvana UK. The Undercover Festival will then go to the UK, Poland, India, USA and North Africa'.

In relation to the bands that will participate in this macro-concert, it must be said that not only do they sound exactly like their original counterparts, but they also look like them. Mike Jagger of Not the Rolling Stones is considered the best Mick Jagger impersonator in the world. His band has played in more than 30 countries around the world. This is also the case with Coldplay tribute band Coldplace, who have also appeared in a video of the original band. Guns 2 Roses has performed with 4 of the original Guns'n Roses band members.

The main goal for Lukasz Drozdziel is 'to reach out to all live music lovers. There is something for everyone. The younger and cooler audience will enjoy Coldplay and Foo Fighters. The classic rock fan will love the Stones, Zeppelin, Elton or Bowie. Hard rock lovers will be thrilled by Nirvana and Guns'n'Roses'. The festival will also have a wide selection of food and drink, and entertainers between the musical performances. Concert goers will be able to come and go from the venue to see the shows they want to see 'it's guaranteed to be the best festival of their lives' says the promoter of Undercover Music Festival.

Tickets for the Marbella Arena concerts are on sale at the Festival website: www.undercoverfestival.es

https://www.facebook.com/Undercoverfest