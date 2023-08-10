Tribute concert for music legend Tina Turner set to rock Malaga Justine Riddoch, who has perfected her staging performance to mimic that of the queen of rock and roll, will sing classic hits such as Simply The Best, Private Dancer and What's Love Got To Do With It

Singer Justine Riddoch will revive the queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner, with a tribute concert at Sabatic Fest in Malaga city this Thursday 10 August.

The show, Totally Tina, - which is free with only a one-euro handling fee per person - has received British awards in the past such as the National Tribute Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. "With this show we have made an effort to continue to spread Turner's name among her fans," said Riddoch.

The artist has been performing for more than 30 years and worked in theaters and on national television, she is also a much sought-after session vocalist for some of the biggest record labels in the UK. Later in her career, and after being told many times that she sounded like Tina Turner, Riddoch set herself the challenge of becoming the closest possibly clone. After hours watching videos, observing gestures, handcrafting the all-important wig, deciding on wardrobe, listening to sheet music and hundreds of versions of the same songs from different decades, Totally Tina was created.

Riddoch will belt out tunes such as Simply The Best, Private Dancer, River Deep-Mountain High, Proud Mary or What's Love got to do with it. Tina Turner retired in 2013 at the age of 73. She died last May, leaving behind a legendary legacy for the international music world.

The concert starts at 10pm and doors open at 9pm. Tickets are free (with one-euro handling fee) and can be obtained at sabaticfest.es or SeeTickets. Sabatic Fest brings together music, gastronomy and art in the same space, the Autocine Malaga Cesur FP, until 24 September.