UK tribute act offers night of Peter Kay humour Comedian Simon Marks' resemblance to Peter Kay is uncanny and his show presents a night of typical British humour at its finest

The recently inaugurated JC's bar in Torremolinos (Calle Saltillo 14), the town's newest live music and entertainment venue, will host a night of stand-up comedy on Saturday 5 March.

Presented by British comedian Simon Mark, the show is a tribute to Peter Kay, one of the UK's best-loved stand-ups. Kay, a gifted comedian, comedy writer, and actor, is ranked among the funniest people in the UK, and this tribute show will provide all the legendary gags, one-liners and classic stories made famous by the stand-up from Bolton.

Simon Mark, claimed to be Britain's most authentic tribute due to his mannerisms, faces and impeccable Peter Kay delivery, is currently in the middle of a sell-out tour, performing more than 100 shows all over the United Kingdom. His resemblance to the comedian, whose career has spanned two decades, is uncanny, and his show presents a night of typical British humour at its finest.

This will be Mark's only performance in Spain until September, and organisers are expecting a full house, so early reservations are recommended.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 9pm, cost ten euros and are available by phoning 602495075, or see the Facebook page for JC's Bar.