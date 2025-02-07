Travel along one of the world's most historic trade routes on the coast

Jennie Rhodes Costa del Sol Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:57 Compartir

The Arts Societies Costa del Sol and Nerja will be journeying along the old trade route that once connected Europe with Asia next week as they take it in turns to host author of Unravelling the Silk Road, Chris Aslan Alexander.

Chris was born in Turkey (hence the name Aslan) and spent his childhood there and in Beirut. After studying media and journalism at Leicester University he moved to Khiva, a desert oasis in Uzbekistan, where he established a Unesco workshop reviving 15th century carpet designs and embroideries.

After writing his first book, A Carpet Ride to Khiva, Chris spent several years living in the Pamir Mountains in Tajikistan and then in Kyrgyzstan.

Chris will be speaking about his experiences and latest book to the Costa del Sol Arts Society at the Salon Varietés theatre in Fuengirola on Monday 10 February at 4.30pm. On Tuesday 11 February he’ll be at the Centro Cultural in Nerja at 6pm.

He will also be giving an extra lecture, ‘How to get down from a yak: adventures in Central Asian nomadic textiles’, on Tuesday morning at the Danish Club in Mijas at 10.30am.

For further information: www.theartssocietynerja.com. Or: www.theartssociety-costadelsol.org.