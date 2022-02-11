Traditional music meets gospel at Rincón’s cave Gospel, soul and R&B at the Cueva del Tesoro music festival in Rincón de la Victoria from Saturday 12 February

Soprano Marina Rojas will be performing at the festival. / sur

The Cueva del Tesoro music festival in Rincón de la Victoria returns this month at which gospel, Sephardic and copla music will be the protagonists. The festival will take place from tomorrow, 12 until 27 February.

Gospel Choir “Verso Libre” will perform tomorrow. As well as gospel their repertoire also includes soul and R&B.

Malaga-born soprano Marina Rojas will take to the stage on Saturday 19, while Daniel Martínez will be singing Sephardic music on Saturday 26.

Through his music Daniel traces the history of Sephardic Jews during the Al-Andalus period. Tamara Jerez will be performing traditional Malaga copla on Sunday 27.

Tickets cost five euros and the audience capacity is limited to 80 people, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. Tickets are available at the cave’s box office or by phone: 952406162