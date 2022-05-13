Towns and villages honour the patron saint of land workers The San Isidro Labrador festival will take place in many towns and villages across the province over the next few days

San Isidro was a Spanish farm worker known for his piety toward the poor land workers and their animals. His real name was Isidro de Merlo y Quintana and he was said to have possessed mysterious powers because he was often accompanied by a pair of angels.

Every year, in many towns and villages across the province, his memory is honoured with a festival which often includes a Romería.

In Cártama, this year's festivities will take place in the El Cruce shopping centre from Friday 13 (today) until Monday 16 May, and will include various activities and events. The Procession of San Isidro Labrador takes place on Saturday while romería to the banks of the Guadalhorce takes place on Sunday.

Churriana celebrates the festival until 16 May in the fairground with concerts and various activities such as a procession and competitions. Alameda in La Vega de Antequera, will hold various concerts on Saturday in the municipal marquee and hold its renowned romeria on Sunday.

San Isidro is celebrated in Almuñécar with mass in the El Salvador church on 15 May at 9am and then a romería leaving via Calle Puerto de la Cruz and heading to Camino de la Vega Primera until it reaches Caicillos, the traditional stopping point.

Estepona celebrates with cookery demonstrations, tastings, exhibitions, chainsaw carving, offering of flowers (14 May) live music and dancing.

Periana town hall has decided to use the festival to support Ukraine and will exchange the 40,000 kilos of wheat (usually poured onto the statue of the saint from the balconies along the procession route) for a donation to the country. The festivities start today, 13 May and the pilgrimage will take place on 21 May.

This festival is celebrated in many other towns in the province of Malaga. For more information, see the web sites of the relevant town halls.