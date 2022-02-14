Torrox to host pioneering programme of residencies for flamenco artists The town’s theatre will be the setting for the premieres including well-known figures such as Cordoba’s Olga Pericet

Torrox’s theatre is to become the setting for a pioneering project of artistic flamenco residencies, which will give around 12 companies the opportunity to rehearse and present their new shows.

Flamenco In-Progress which was launched last Thursday in the presence of the first six artists to take part, including Olga Pericet from Cordoba, who is one of the most innovative figures on the flamenco scene.

Winner of awards such as the Premio Nacional de Danza (national dance prize), among others, the dancer and choreographer has begun to prepare a show together with Daniel Abreu from Tenerife, who has also won a string of awards for his performances. Their show 'El avance de la leona', can be seen in the Torrox venue on 19 February at 8.30pm and tickets cost five euros. Pericet will then take the show to the Festival de Jerez.

The project is being promoted by Miguel Marín, who has been responsible for major flamenco festivals in New York and London. Together with the Fundación Concienciarte and Torrox town hall, the project, which has an initial duration of one year, also has the support of Spain’s Ministry of Culture and Sport.

After Pericet, the next to take part in the programme will be Rosa Mutábile's Compañía Musa, whose premiere will be on 26 February. On the 5 March it will be the turn of Sergio de Lope, with 'Ellas'; on the 22 May it will be Rocío Márquez and Bronquio with 'Tercer Cielo', at 7pm. On 28 May Antonio Lizana and Eduardo Guerrero will bring 'Sinfonía del cuerpo' to the Torrox theatre at 8.30pm. The final performance for this round will take place on June 5, with Ana Morales and her show 'Peculiar'. All shows cost five euros and tickets can be bought via www.mientrada.net

Mayor Óscar Medina said he was "very proud" that Torrox was going to be the “epicentre of flamenco creation, which is a symbol of Spain beyond our borders".

In-Progress draws on the experience and spirit of the programme initiated in 2012 by the flamenco festival 'Flamenco Lab', with a series of 13 residencies in collaboration with some of the world's leading centres such as Sadler's Wells, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York and the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.