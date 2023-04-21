Torremolinos to swing during International Jazz Day weekend The three-day event will feature 20 concerts in different venues and locations in the town

Fans of jazz, jump and swing will enjoy the Torremolinos International Jazz Day Festival, an event that will bring together international artistes and local performers from Friday 28 April until Monday 1 May.

The three-day event, organised by the town hall, will feature 20 free performances in different locations in the town, including Plaza Costa del Sol, Casa de las Navajas and the Hotel Meliá and Hotel Pez Espada. Several bars in the town will also offer concerts during the event, while selected areas along the main promenade will offer live open-air performances, turning the municipality into the jazz centre of the Costa del Sol for the weekend.

The event has been organised to mark the Unesco International Jazz Day (30 April), the world's largest celebration of jazz music.

Artists include José Carra and his Quintet, The Enrique Oliver Quartet, The Urban Jazz Syndicate, O Sister!, The Jorge Patax Quartet, the Candela Vargas Quintet, and Carlos Sarduy and the Groove Messengers, among other celebrated jazz artistes on the national and international scene.

Among the established Malaga musicians to participate are Two for Swing, and the Lito Fernández Roots Quartet, along with special guest singer Suzette.

The culmination of the festival will take place at the Hotel Pez Espada on Monday 1 May at 9pm, with the delivery of the first National Jazz Guide Awards.

For a full schedule, see www.torremolinos.es