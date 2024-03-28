Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Brassarquia will perform in Torremolinos classical cycle in April. SUR
Torremolinos botanical gardens to offer classical music night cycle
Culture

Torremolinos botanical gardens to offer classical music night cycle

The free concerts throughout April will be divided into different musical styles: baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 16:44

Torremolinos will host the I Chamber Music Cycle at the Molino de Inca botanical gardens each Friday at 7pm throughout April. This series of classical music nights will consist of four free concerts that will be divided into different musical styles: baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary.

The first concert will take place this evening (Friday) and will present the string quartet Spinto, who will offer a two-part concert consisting of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, followed by Piazzola's Works.

The second concert (12 April) will be performed by the woodwind quintet Amalgama, whose repertoire will include the music of Haydn, Ibert and Rossini, Bizet, Debussy, Ravel and Albéniz, among others.

The brass quintet Brassarquía will take the stage for the third instalment (19 April), offering a programme composed of the pieces, Sea Sketches by Ian Mc Donald, Westside Story by Leonard Bernstein, Killer Tango by Sonny Kompanek and Suite Americana by Enrique Crespo.

The cycle will finish on Friday 26 April with a recital by the chamber orchestra Ensemble Vartanian, who will offer renditions of music by Bach, Albioni, Mozart and Manuel de Falla.

The initiative is organised by the town hall, who claimed that this will be "a unique experience to all audiences in a pedagogical way, so that it is easy to understand and enjoy".

