UK-based international standup comedian Nik Coppin. SUR
Top UK stand-up comedians head to the Costa del Sol
Comedy

Top UK stand-up comedians head to the Costa del Sol

Stand-up Comedy Spain will present two nights of comedy in Mijas and Estepona on Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 May

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:01

Stand-up Comedy Spain returns to the Costa del Sol this month with two nights of comedy presented by some of the UK's top alternative comedians. The shows will take place at The Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas on Tuesday 20 May and at Louie Louie in Estepona the following day.

The shows will be compered by Nik Coppin, a UK-based international standup comedian and producer who has performed all over the world. He will be joined by three established comedians who have performed all over the UK, and, as in the case of Mike Capozzola, much further afield. Described as "hilarious, but twisted", the London-based American comic, actor and presenter has performed at clubs, theatres and comedy festivals all over the USA and in 25 countries throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Also on the bill is Tasha Cluskey, described as "a cockney-hearted Essex girl whose subtlety might not be her strong suit"; and Kenny Sinclair, known for his quick-fire, energetic routines. Sinclair has been a standup comedian for around ten years, cutting his teeth working the clubs and festivals in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Tickets for both shows, which start at 8.30pm, cost 18 euros and are available from these linkswww.eventbrite.es (Mijas) and www.eventbrite.es (Estepona).

