Tolox will be transformed into an open-air artistic space. SUR
Tolox becomes open-air cultural space for international art meeting
More than a dozen artists will come together for the event, which begins today (Friday) and continues until Sunday

Tony Bryant

Tolox

Friday, 15 September 2023, 10:05

The Encuentro Internacional de Art Tolox will celebrate its seventh year highlighting local artists and their work in the streets and public spaces of the town this weekend.

More than a dozen artists will come together for the event, which begins today (Friday) and continues until Sunday 17 September.

Organisers claim that this year's gathering will offer even more "artistic aspects and surprises", during an event that transforms the town into an open-air cultural museum. Along with exhibitions of millinary techniques such as encaustic, contemporary art, painting, photography and presentations of short films and books, there will be graffiti workshops aimed at children and adults.

There will be two stages that will offer a variety of musical genres: these will include reggae and rock concerts, a contemporary tango show, and a performance by the Gastón Drummers, who use recycled elements instead of percussion instruments.

There will also be a performance of a 52-piece Norwegian choir in the San Miguel church, and a performance by the sound artist Santiago López, who creates music with everyday household items.

This popular avant-garde meeting has, since 2016, gathered momentum in the artistic environment as a focus of creativity and projection, attracting art lovers whose tastes venture way beyond the boundaries of the norm. It is a neighbourhood initiative, supported by the town hall, that endeavours to bring alternative culture and art to the interior of the province.

The activities will begin at 10am each day, culminating on Sunday with an exhibition of the artwork created during the meeting. More information can be found online at: www.facebook.com/art.tolox

