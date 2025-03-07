The iconic sound of Queen to rock several Costa venues

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:04 Compartir

The Costa del Sol's most spectacular Queen tribute band is heading to several venues in the province of Malaga this month with a show that recreates the music and magic of one of rock music's most inspirational bands. Queen of Magic, consisting of musicians from Malaga, Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella, perform a mixture of the iconic band's most celebrated hits from the different eras of their 20-year career.

Fronted by the world's greatest showman, Feddie Mercury, Queen released a string of hits throughout the 1970s and 80s, including It's a Kind of Magic, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Little Thing Called Love, songs the tribute band reproduce to perfection.

The group's tour of the coast kicks off on Saturday 8 March at Louie Louie in Estepona (11.30pm), followed by performances in Rock and Beats in Torremolinos on 15 March (11pm), and the Cafe Teatro by Ocean Drive in Fuengirola on 22 March (6pm).

The band can also be caught at Da Bruno Sul Mare in Marbella on Wednesday 26 March (9pm), The Cazbah Live Lounge in La Cala de Mijas on 27 March (9pm) and Monaghan's, Alhaurín de la Torre, on 29 March (11pm).